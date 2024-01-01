Convert GTQ to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 Guatemalan quetzals to Israeli new sheqels

100 gtq
47.99 ils

Q1.000 GTQ = ₪0.4799 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5231.4651.6110.95919.304
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9261.7341.9061.13422.841
1 USD0.9320.788183.4361.3651.5010.89317.992
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GTQ0.47993 ILS
5 GTQ2.39967 ILS
10 GTQ4.79934 ILS
20 GTQ9.59868 ILS
50 GTQ23.99670 ILS
100 GTQ47.99340 ILS
250 GTQ119.98350 ILS
500 GTQ239.96700 ILS
1000 GTQ479.93400 ILS
2000 GTQ959.86800 ILS
5000 GTQ2,399.67000 ILS
10000 GTQ4,799.34000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ILS2.08362 GTQ
5 ILS10.41810 GTQ
10 ILS20.83620 GTQ
20 ILS41.67240 GTQ
50 ILS104.18100 GTQ
100 ILS208.36200 GTQ
250 ILS520.90500 GTQ
500 ILS1,041.81000 GTQ
1000 ILS2,083.62000 GTQ
2000 ILS4,167.24000 GTQ
5000 ILS10,418.10000 GTQ
10000 ILS20,836.20000 GTQ