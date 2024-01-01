5 Guinean francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert GNF to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 gnf
0.03 mur

GFr1.000 GNF = ₨0.005483 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5141.4641.6090.95819.236
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9161.7321.9041.13422.76
1 USD0.9320.788183.4281.3651.4990.89317.928
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 GNF0.00548 MUR
5 GNF0.02742 MUR
10 GNF0.05483 MUR
20 GNF0.10967 MUR
50 GNF0.27417 MUR
100 GNF0.54834 MUR
250 GNF1.37086 MUR
500 GNF2.74172 MUR
1000 GNF5.48344 MUR
2000 GNF10.96688 MUR
5000 GNF27.41720 MUR
10000 GNF54.83440 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 MUR182.36700 GNF
5 MUR911.83500 GNF
10 MUR1,823.67000 GNF
20 MUR3,647.34000 GNF
50 MUR9,118.35000 GNF
100 MUR18,236.70000 GNF
250 MUR45,591.75000 GNF
500 MUR91,183.50000 GNF
1000 MUR182,367.00000 GNF
2000 MUR364,734.00000 GNF
5000 MUR911,835.00000 GNF
10000 MUR1,823,670.00000 GNF