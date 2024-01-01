Convert GNF to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 Guinean francs to Israeli new sheqels

500 gnf
0.22 ils

GFr1.000 GNF = ₪0.0004340 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
How to convert Guinean francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GNF0.00043 ILS
5 GNF0.00217 ILS
10 GNF0.00434 ILS
20 GNF0.00868 ILS
50 GNF0.02170 ILS
100 GNF0.04340 ILS
250 GNF0.10849 ILS
500 GNF0.21698 ILS
1000 GNF0.43396 ILS
2000 GNF0.86793 ILS
5000 GNF2.16982 ILS
10000 GNF4.33964 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guinean Franc
1 ILS2,304.34000 GNF
5 ILS11,521.70000 GNF
10 ILS23,043.40000 GNF
20 ILS46,086.80000 GNF
50 ILS115,217.00000 GNF
100 ILS230,434.00000 GNF
250 ILS576,085.00000 GNF
500 ILS1,152,170.00000 GNF
1000 ILS2,304,340.00000 GNF
2000 ILS4,608,680.00000 GNF
5000 ILS11,521,700.00000 GNF
10000 ILS23,043,400.00000 GNF