500 Gambian dalasis to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 gmd
2,238.42 lkr

D1.000 GMD = Sr4.477 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6061.4661.6120.95819.232
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9041.7321.9051.13322.73
1 USD0.9310.788183.4511.3651.5010.89217.911
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GMD4.47684 LKR
5 GMD22.38420 LKR
10 GMD44.76840 LKR
20 GMD89.53680 LKR
50 GMD223.84200 LKR
100 GMD447.68400 LKR
250 GMD1,119.21000 LKR
500 GMD2,238.42000 LKR
1000 GMD4,476.84000 LKR
2000 GMD8,953.68000 LKR
5000 GMD22,384.20000 LKR
10000 GMD44,768.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 LKR0.22337 GMD
5 LKR1.11686 GMD
10 LKR2.23372 GMD
20 LKR4.46744 GMD
50 LKR11.16860 GMD
100 LKR22.33720 GMD
250 LKR55.84300 GMD
500 LKR111.68600 GMD
1000 LKR223.37200 GMD
2000 LKR446.74400 GMD
5000 LKR1,116.86000 GMD
10000 LKR2,233.72000 GMD