500 Gibraltar pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GIP to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 gip
387,705 xof

£1.000 GIP = CFA775.4 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6221.4651.6120.95819.241
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9451.7321.9061.13222.745
1 USD0.9310.788183.4511.3651.5010.89217.916
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GIP775.40900 XOF
5 GIP3,877.04500 XOF
10 GIP7,754.09000 XOF
20 GIP15,508.18000 XOF
50 GIP38,770.45000 XOF
100 GIP77,540.90000 XOF
250 GIP193,852.25000 XOF
500 GIP387,704.50000 XOF
1000 GIP775,409.00000 XOF
2000 GIP1,550,818.00000 XOF
5000 GIP3,877,045.00000 XOF
10000 GIP7,754,090.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Gibraltar Pound
1 XOF0.00129 GIP
5 XOF0.00645 GIP
10 XOF0.01290 GIP
20 XOF0.02579 GIP
50 XOF0.06448 GIP
100 XOF0.12896 GIP
250 XOF0.32241 GIP
500 XOF0.64482 GIP
1000 XOF1.28964 GIP
2000 XOF2.57928 GIP
5000 XOF6.44820 GIP
10000 XOF12.89640 GIP