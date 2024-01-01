Ghanaian cedis to Lesotho lotis today

Convert GHS to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,254.02 lsl

GH¢1.000 GHS = L1.254 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.25402 LSL
5 GHS6.27010 LSL
10 GHS12.54020 LSL
20 GHS25.08040 LSL
50 GHS62.70100 LSL
100 GHS125.40200 LSL
250 GHS313.50500 LSL
500 GHS627.01000 LSL
1000 GHS1,254.02000 LSL
2000 GHS2,508.04000 LSL
5000 GHS6,270.10000 LSL
10000 GHS12,540.20000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.79743 GHS
5 LSL3.98716 GHS
10 LSL7.97433 GHS
20 LSL15.94866 GHS
50 LSL39.87165 GHS
100 LSL79.74330 GHS
250 LSL199.35825 GHS
500 LSL398.71650 GHS
1000 LSL797.43300 GHS
2000 LSL1,594.86600 GHS
5000 LSL3,987.16500 GHS
10000 LSL7,974.33000 GHS