2,000 ghs
2,508.08 lsl

GH¢1.000 GHS = L1.254 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.25404 LSL
5 GHS6.27020 LSL
10 GHS12.54040 LSL
20 GHS25.08080 LSL
50 GHS62.70200 LSL
100 GHS125.40400 LSL
250 GHS313.51000 LSL
500 GHS627.02000 LSL
1000 GHS1,254.04000 LSL
2000 GHS2,508.08000 LSL
5000 GHS6,270.20000 LSL
10000 GHS12,540.40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.79742 GHS
5 LSL3.98712 GHS
10 LSL7.97424 GHS
20 LSL15.94848 GHS
50 LSL39.87120 GHS
100 LSL79.74240 GHS
250 LSL199.35600 GHS
500 LSL398.71200 GHS
1000 LSL797.42400 GHS
2000 LSL1,594.84800 GHS
5000 LSL3,987.12000 GHS
10000 LSL7,974.24000 GHS