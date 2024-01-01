Convert LSL to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 Lesotho lotis to Ghanaian cedis

50 lsl
39.70 ghs

L1.000 LSL = GH¢0.7939 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07189.441.4631.6110.95919.407
1 GBP1.18411.269105.9161.7331.9081.13522.982
1 USD0.9330.788183.4881.3661.5040.89518.116
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.79391 GHS
5 LSL3.96954 GHS
10 LSL7.93908 GHS
20 LSL15.87816 GHS
50 LSL39.69540 GHS
100 LSL79.39080 GHS
250 LSL198.47700 GHS
500 LSL396.95400 GHS
1000 LSL793.90800 GHS
2000 LSL1,587.81600 GHS
5000 LSL3,969.54000 GHS
10000 LSL7,939.08000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.25959 LSL
5 GHS6.29795 LSL
10 GHS12.59590 LSL
20 GHS25.19180 LSL
50 GHS62.97950 LSL
100 GHS125.95900 LSL
250 GHS314.89750 LSL
500 GHS629.79500 LSL
1000 GHS1,259.59000 LSL
2000 GHS2,519.18000 LSL
5000 GHS6,297.95000 LSL
10000 GHS12,595.90000 LSL