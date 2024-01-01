1 Ghanaian cedi to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert GHS to AED at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
0.25 aed

GH¢1.000 GHS = د.إ0.2544 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GHS0.25436 AED
5 GHS1.27182 AED
10 GHS2.54363 AED
20 GHS5.08726 AED
50 GHS12.71815 AED
100 GHS25.43630 AED
250 GHS63.59075 AED
500 GHS127.18150 AED
1000 GHS254.36300 AED
2000 GHS508.72600 AED
5000 GHS1,271.81500 AED
10000 GHS2,543.63000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AED3.93139 GHS
5 AED19.65695 GHS
10 AED39.31390 GHS
20 AED78.62780 GHS
50 AED196.56950 GHS
100 AED393.13900 GHS
250 AED982.84750 GHS
500 AED1,965.69500 GHS
1000 AED3,931.39000 GHS
2000 AED7,862.78000 GHS
5000 AED19,656.95000 GHS
10000 AED39,313.90000 GHS