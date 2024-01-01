5 Guernsey pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert GGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 ggp
298.12 mur

£1.000 GGP = ₨59.62 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6331.4661.6130.95819.278
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9241.7321.9061.13322.781
1 USD0.9320.788183.51.3661.5020.89317.959
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 GGP59.62360 MUR
5 GGP298.11800 MUR
10 GGP596.23600 MUR
20 GGP1,192.47200 MUR
50 GGP2,981.18000 MUR
100 GGP5,962.36000 MUR
250 GGP14,905.90000 MUR
500 GGP29,811.80000 MUR
1000 GGP59,623.60000 MUR
2000 GGP119,247.20000 MUR
5000 GGP298,118.00000 MUR
10000 GGP596,236.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 MUR0.01677 GGP
5 MUR0.08386 GGP
10 MUR0.16772 GGP
20 MUR0.33544 GGP
50 MUR0.83860 GGP
100 MUR1.67719 GGP
250 MUR4.19298 GGP
500 MUR8.38595 GGP
1000 MUR16.77190 GGP
2000 MUR33.54380 GGP
5000 MUR83.85950 GGP
10000 MUR167.71900 GGP