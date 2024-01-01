Convert GGP to KES at the real exchange rate

Guernsey pounds to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 ggp
163,256 kes

£1.000 GGP = Ksh163.3 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.631.4661.6120.95819.274
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9291.7321.9061.13322.779
1 USD0.9320.788183.5011.3661.5020.89317.956
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 GGP163.25600 KES
5 GGP816.28000 KES
10 GGP1,632.56000 KES
20 GGP3,265.12000 KES
50 GGP8,162.80000 KES
100 GGP16,325.60000 KES
250 GGP40,814.00000 KES
500 GGP81,628.00000 KES
1000 GGP163,256.00000 KES
2000 GGP326,512.00000 KES
5000 GGP816,280.00000 KES
10000 GGP1,632,560.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guernsey pound
1 KES0.00613 GGP
5 KES0.03063 GGP
10 KES0.06125 GGP
20 KES0.12251 GGP
50 KES0.30627 GGP
100 KES0.61253 GGP
250 KES1.53134 GGP
500 KES3.06268 GGP
1000 KES6.12535 GGP
2000 KES12.25070 GGP
5000 KES30.62675 GGP
10000 KES61.25350 GGP