Guernsey pounds to Bulgarian levs today

Convert GGP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
2,310.81 bgn

£1.000 GGP = лв2.311 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6721.4661.6130.95919.287
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9691.7321.9061.13322.792
1 USD0.9320.788183.5331.3661.5030.89317.966
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GGP2.31081 BGN
5 GGP11.55405 BGN
10 GGP23.10810 BGN
20 GGP46.21620 BGN
50 GGP115.54050 BGN
100 GGP231.08100 BGN
250 GGP577.70250 BGN
500 GGP1,155.40500 BGN
1000 GGP2,310.81000 BGN
2000 GGP4,621.62000 BGN
5000 GGP11,554.05000 BGN
10000 GGP23,108.10000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guernsey pound
1 BGN0.43275 GGP
5 BGN2.16374 GGP
10 BGN4.32748 GGP
20 BGN8.65496 GGP
50 BGN21.63740 GGP
100 BGN43.27480 GGP
250 BGN108.18700 GGP
500 BGN216.37400 GGP
1000 BGN432.74800 GGP
2000 BGN865.49600 GGP
5000 BGN2,163.74000 GGP
10000 BGN4,327.48000 GGP