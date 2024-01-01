5 Georgian laris to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert GEL to AED at the real exchange rate

5 gel
6.46 aed

₾1.000 GEL = د.إ1.291 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5031.4651.6120.95919.239
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7911.7321.9051.13322.74
1 USD0.9320.789183.4611.3661.5030.89417.94
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GEL1.29104 AED
5 GEL6.45520 AED
10 GEL12.91040 AED
20 GEL25.82080 AED
50 GEL64.55200 AED
100 GEL129.10400 AED
250 GEL322.76000 AED
500 GEL645.52000 AED
1000 GEL1,291.04000 AED
2000 GEL2,582.08000 AED
5000 GEL6,455.20000 AED
10000 GEL12,910.40000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Georgian Lari
1 AED0.77457 GEL
5 AED3.87286 GEL
10 AED7.74571 GEL
20 AED15.49142 GEL
50 AED38.72855 GEL
100 AED77.45710 GEL
250 AED193.64275 GEL
500 AED387.28550 GEL
1000 AED774.57100 GEL
2000 AED1,549.14200 GEL
5000 AED3,872.85500 GEL
10000 AED7,745.71000 GEL