5 Falkland Islands pounds to Saint Helena pounds

Convert FKP to SHP at the real exchange rate

5 fkp
5 shp

£1.000 FKP = £1.000 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 FKP1.00000 SHP
5 FKP5.00000 SHP
10 FKP10.00000 SHP
20 FKP20.00000 SHP
50 FKP50.00000 SHP
100 FKP100.00000 SHP
250 FKP250.00000 SHP
500 FKP500.00000 SHP
1000 FKP1,000.00000 SHP
2000 FKP2,000.00000 SHP
5000 FKP5,000.00000 SHP
10000 FKP10,000.00000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SHP1.00000 FKP
5 SHP5.00000 FKP
10 SHP10.00000 FKP
20 SHP20.00000 FKP
50 SHP50.00000 FKP
100 SHP100.00000 FKP
250 SHP250.00000 FKP
500 SHP500.00000 FKP
1000 SHP1,000.00000 FKP
2000 SHP2,000.00000 FKP
5000 SHP5,000.00000 FKP
10000 SHP10,000.00000 FKP