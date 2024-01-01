10 thousand Fijian dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert FJD to MDL at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = L7.943 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 FJD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.94457.9445
Low7.81027.7084
Average7.88027.8252
Change1.27%1.81%
View full history

1 FJD to MDL stats

The performance of FJD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9445 and a 30 day low of 7.8102. This means the 30 day average was 7.8802. The change for FJD to MDL was 1.27.

The performance of FJD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9445 and a 90 day low of 7.7084. This means the 90 day average was 7.8252. The change for FJD to MDL was 1.81.

Track market ratesView FJD to MDL chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8531.5090.9281.32384.0840.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83410.6150.87755.7350.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2371.62611.42590.6050.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 FJD7.94322 MDL
5 FJD39.71610 MDL
10 FJD79.43220 MDL
20 FJD158.86440 MDL
50 FJD397.16100 MDL
100 FJD794.32200 MDL
250 FJD1,985.80500 MDL
500 FJD3,971.61000 MDL
1000 FJD7,943.22000 MDL
2000 FJD15,886.44000 MDL
5000 FJD39,716.10000 MDL
10000 FJD79,432.20000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Fijian Dollar
1 MDL0.12589 FJD
5 MDL0.62947 FJD
10 MDL1.25894 FJD
20 MDL2.51788 FJD
50 MDL6.29470 FJD
100 MDL12.58940 FJD
250 MDL31.47350 FJD
500 MDL62.94700 FJD
1000 MDL125.89400 FJD
2000 MDL251.78800 FJD
5000 MDL629.47000 FJD
10000 MDL1,258.94000 FJD