10 thousand Fijian dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert FJD to GHS at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = GH¢7.146 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
FJD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 FJD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.18407.1840
Low7.03756.4794
Average7.11046.9474
Change0.71%9.76%
1 FJD to GHS stats

The performance of FJD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.1840 and a 30 day low of 7.0375. This means the 30 day average was 7.1104. The change for FJD to GHS was 0.71.

The performance of FJD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.1840 and a 90 day low of 6.4794. This means the 90 day average was 6.9474. The change for FJD to GHS was 9.76.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8491.5080.9281.32384.0790.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83310.6150.87755.740.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2441.62611.42690.650.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 FJD7.14649 GHS
5 FJD35.73245 GHS
10 FJD71.46490 GHS
20 FJD142.92980 GHS
50 FJD357.32450 GHS
100 FJD714.64900 GHS
250 FJD1,786.62250 GHS
500 FJD3,573.24500 GHS
1000 FJD7,146.49000 GHS
2000 FJD14,292.98000 GHS
5000 FJD35,732.45000 GHS
10000 FJD71,464.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Fijian Dollar
1 GHS0.13993 FJD
5 GHS0.69965 FJD
10 GHS1.39929 FJD
20 GHS2.79858 FJD
50 GHS6.99645 FJD
100 GHS13.99290 FJD
250 GHS34.98225 FJD
500 GHS69.96450 FJD
1000 GHS139.92900 FJD
2000 GHS279.85800 FJD
5000 GHS699.64500 FJD
10000 GHS1,399.29000 FJD