1 Ghanaian cedi to Fijian dollars

Convert GHS to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
0.16 fjd

GH¢1.000 GHS = FJ$0.1564 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1060.7881.3531.50383.457
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2590.5770.9911.10161.116
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4370.8461.4521.61389.595
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Fijian Dollar
1 GHS0.15638 FJD
5 GHS0.78189 FJD
10 GHS1.56378 FJD
20 GHS3.12756 FJD
50 GHS7.81890 FJD
100 GHS15.63780 FJD
250 GHS39.09450 FJD
500 GHS78.18900 FJD
1000 GHS156.37800 FJD
2000 GHS312.75600 FJD
5000 GHS781.89000 FJD
10000 GHS1,563.78000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 FJD6.39475 GHS
5 FJD31.97375 GHS
10 FJD63.94750 GHS
20 FJD127.89500 GHS
50 FJD319.73750 GHS
100 FJD639.47500 GHS
250 FJD1,598.68750 GHS
500 FJD3,197.37500 GHS
1000 FJD6,394.75000 GHS
2000 FJD12,789.50000 GHS
5000 FJD31,973.75000 GHS
10000 FJD63,947.50000 GHS