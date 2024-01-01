500 Fijian dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert FJD to BHD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = .د.ب0.1676 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 FJD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17240.1724
Low0.16730.1649
Average0.16950.1686
Change-1.59%0.97%
View full history

1 FJD to BHD stats

The performance of FJD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1724 and a 30 day low of 0.1673. This means the 30 day average was 0.1695. The change for FJD to BHD was -1.59.

The performance of FJD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1724 and a 90 day low of 0.1649. This means the 90 day average was 0.1686. The change for FJD to BHD was 0.97.

Track market ratesView FJD to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8251.5070.9281.32384.0810.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7170.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.82710.6160.87855.7880.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.2041.62411.42690.5850.8321.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 FJD0.16761 BHD
5 FJD0.83803 BHD
10 FJD1.67606 BHD
20 FJD3.35212 BHD
50 FJD8.38030 BHD
100 FJD16.76060 BHD
250 FJD41.90150 BHD
500 FJD83.80300 BHD
1000 FJD167.60600 BHD
2000 FJD335.21200 BHD
5000 FJD838.03000 BHD
10000 FJD1,676.06000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 BHD5.96636 FJD
5 BHD29.83180 FJD
10 BHD59.66360 FJD
20 BHD119.32720 FJD
50 BHD298.31800 FJD
100 BHD596.63600 FJD
250 BHD1,491.59000 FJD
500 BHD2,983.18000 FJD
1000 BHD5,966.36000 FJD
2000 BHD11,932.72000 FJD
5000 BHD29,831.80000 FJD
10000 BHD59,663.60000 FJD