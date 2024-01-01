500 Fijian dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert FJD to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 fjd
83.575 bhd

FJ$1.000 FJD = .د.ب0.1672 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.4381.4930.9231.34583.4730.7781.369
1 ZAR0.05410.0810.050.0734.5270.0420.074
1 AUD0.6712.34710.6180.90155.8980.5210.917
1 EUR1.08419.9791.61811.45790.4520.8431.483

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 FJD0,16715 BHD
5 FJD0,83575 BHD
10 FJD1,67150 BHD
20 FJD3,34300 BHD
50 FJD8,35750 BHD
100 FJD16,71500 BHD
250 FJD41,78750 BHD
500 FJD83,57500 BHD
1000 FJD167,15000 BHD
2000 FJD334,30000 BHD
5000 FJD835,75000 BHD
10000 FJD1.671,50000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 BHD5,98266 FJD
5 BHD29,91330 FJD
10 BHD59,82660 FJD
20 BHD119,65320 FJD
50 BHD299,13300 FJD
100 BHD598,26600 FJD
250 BHD1.495,66500 FJD
500 BHD2.991,33000 FJD
1000 BHD5.982,66000 FJD
2000 BHD11.965,32000 FJD
5000 BHD29.913,30000 FJD
10000 BHD59.826,60000 FJD