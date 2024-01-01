250 Ethiopian birrs to Saint Helena pounds

Convert ETB to SHP at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = £0.006454 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SHP
1 ETB to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00650.0135
Low0.00620.0062
Average0.00640.0074
Change1.36%-52.07%
View full history

1 ETB to SHP stats

The performance of ETB to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0065 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for ETB to SHP was 1.36.

The performance of ETB to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0074. The change for ETB to SHP was -52.07.

Track market ratesView ETB to SHP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5851.4911.6230.93521.557
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8981.7931.9511.12425.915
1 USD0.9280.772184.0821.3841.5060.86820.009
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saint Helena Pound
1 ETB0.00645 SHP
5 ETB0.03227 SHP
10 ETB0.06454 SHP
20 ETB0.12908 SHP
50 ETB0.32270 SHP
100 ETB0.64541 SHP
250 ETB1.61351 SHP
500 ETB3.22703 SHP
1000 ETB6.45405 SHP
2000 ETB12.90810 SHP
5000 ETB32.27025 SHP
10000 ETB64.54050 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 SHP154.94100 ETB
5 SHP774.70500 ETB
10 SHP1,549.41000 ETB
20 SHP3,098.82000 ETB
50 SHP7,747.05000 ETB
100 SHP15,494.10000 ETB
250 SHP38,735.25000 ETB
500 SHP77,470.50000 ETB
1000 SHP154,941.00000 ETB
2000 SHP309,882.00000 ETB
5000 SHP774,705.00000 ETB
10000 SHP1,549,410.00000 ETB