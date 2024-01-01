250 Ethiopian birrs to Mauritian rupees

Convert ETB to MUR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₨0.3856 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
ETB to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 ETB to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39250.8102
Low0.38250.3825
Average0.38850.4453
Change-0.75%-52.40%
1 ETB to MUR stats

The performance of ETB to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3925 and a 30 day low of 0.3825. This means the 30 day average was 0.3885. The change for ETB to MUR was -0.75.

The performance of ETB to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8102 and a 90 day low of 0.3825. This means the 90 day average was 0.4453. The change for ETB to MUR was -52.40.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mauritian Rupee
1 ETB0.38565 MUR
5 ETB1.92824 MUR
10 ETB3.85647 MUR
20 ETB7.71294 MUR
50 ETB19.28235 MUR
100 ETB38.56470 MUR
250 ETB96.41175 MUR
500 ETB192.82350 MUR
1000 ETB385.64700 MUR
2000 ETB771.29400 MUR
5000 ETB1,928.23500 MUR
10000 ETB3,856.47000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 MUR2.59305 ETB
5 MUR12.96525 ETB
10 MUR25.93050 ETB
20 MUR51.86100 ETB
50 MUR129.65250 ETB
100 MUR259.30500 ETB
250 MUR648.26250 ETB
500 MUR1,296.52500 ETB
1000 MUR2,593.05000 ETB
2000 MUR5,186.10000 ETB
5000 MUR12,965.25000 ETB
10000 MUR25,930.50000 ETB