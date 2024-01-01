500 Ethiopian birrs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ETB to LKR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Sr2.451 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 ETB to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.58625.2506
Low2.42762.4276
Average2.48412.8794
Change-5.21%-53.30%
View full history

1 ETB to LKR stats

The performance of ETB to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5862 and a 30 day low of 2.4276. This means the 30 day average was 2.4841. The change for ETB to LKR was -5.21.

The performance of ETB to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2506 and a 90 day low of 2.4276. This means the 90 day average was 2.8794. The change for ETB to LKR was -53.30.

Track market ratesView ETB to LKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6181.4911.6230.93521.511
1 GBP1.20211.296108.9531.7931.9521.12425.863
1 USD0.9280.772184.0851.3841.5060.86819.96
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ETB2.45131 LKR
5 ETB12.25655 LKR
10 ETB24.51310 LKR
20 ETB49.02620 LKR
50 ETB122.56550 LKR
100 ETB245.13100 LKR
250 ETB612.82750 LKR
500 ETB1,225.65500 LKR
1000 ETB2,451.31000 LKR
2000 ETB4,902.62000 LKR
5000 ETB12,256.55000 LKR
10000 ETB24,513.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 LKR0.40795 ETB
5 LKR2.03973 ETB
10 LKR4.07945 ETB
20 LKR8.15890 ETB
50 LKR20.39725 ETB
100 LKR40.79450 ETB
250 LKR101.98625 ETB
500 LKR203.97250 ETB
1000 LKR407.94500 ETB
2000 LKR815.89000 ETB
5000 LKR2,039.72500 ETB
10000 LKR4,079.45000 ETB