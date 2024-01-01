1 Sri Lankan rupee to Ethiopian birrs

Convert LKR to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.19 etb

Sr1.000 LKR = Br0.1886 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 LKR0.18861 ETB
5 LKR0.94306 ETB
10 LKR1.88612 ETB
20 LKR3.77224 ETB
50 LKR9.43060 ETB
100 LKR18.86120 ETB
250 LKR47.15300 ETB
500 LKR94.30600 ETB
1000 LKR188.61200 ETB
2000 LKR377.22400 ETB
5000 LKR943.06000 ETB
10000 LKR1,886.12000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ETB5.30190 LKR
5 ETB26.50950 LKR
10 ETB53.01900 LKR
20 ETB106.03800 LKR
50 ETB265.09500 LKR
100 ETB530.19000 LKR
250 ETB1,325.47500 LKR
500 ETB2,650.95000 LKR
1000 ETB5,301.90000 LKR
2000 ETB10,603.80000 LKR
5000 ETB26,509.50000 LKR
10000 ETB53,019.00000 LKR