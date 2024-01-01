1 thousand Egyptian pounds to South African rand

Convert EGP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = R0.3631 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
EGP to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 EGP to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36400.3815
Low0.35380.3538
Average0.35970.3658
Change1.80%-4.39%
1 EGP to ZAR stats

The performance of EGP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3640 and a 30 day low of 0.3538. This means the 30 day average was 0.3597. The change for EGP to ZAR was 1.80.

The performance of EGP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3815 and a 90 day low of 0.3538. This means the 90 day average was 0.3658. The change for EGP to ZAR was -4.39.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South African Rand
1 EGP0.36312 ZAR
5 EGP1.81558 ZAR
10 EGP3.63115 ZAR
20 EGP7.26230 ZAR
50 EGP18.15575 ZAR
100 EGP36.31150 ZAR
250 EGP90.77875 ZAR
500 EGP181.55750 ZAR
1000 EGP363.11500 ZAR
2000 EGP726.23000 ZAR
5000 EGP1,815.57500 ZAR
10000 EGP3,631.15000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Egyptian Pound
1 ZAR2.75395 EGP
5 ZAR13.76975 EGP
10 ZAR27.53950 EGP
20 ZAR55.07900 EGP
50 ZAR137.69750 EGP
100 ZAR275.39500 EGP
250 ZAR688.48750 EGP
500 ZAR1,376.97500 EGP
1000 ZAR2,753.95000 EGP
2000 ZAR5,507.90000 EGP
5000 ZAR13,769.75000 EGP
10000 ZAR27,539.50000 EGP