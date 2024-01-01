20 Egyptian pounds to Uzbekistan soms

Convert EGP to UZS at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = so'm263.2 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
EGP to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UZS
1 EGP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High264.3350264.3350
Low261.7990255.5850
Average263.2622261.0581
Change0.52%0.73%
1 EGP to UZS stats

The performance of EGP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 264.3350 and a 30 day low of 261.7990. This means the 30 day average was 263.2622. The change for EGP to UZS was 0.52.

The performance of EGP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 264.3350 and a 90 day low of 255.5850. This means the 90 day average was 261.0581. The change for EGP to UZS was 0.73.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7721.50784.083.67334.289
1 EUR1.07611.490.8311.62290.5083.95436.91
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7622.65424.78
1 GBP1.2951.2031.79211.952108.8884.75744.406

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 EGP263.19500 UZS
5 EGP1,315.97500 UZS
10 EGP2,631.95000 UZS
20 EGP5,263.90000 UZS
50 EGP13,159.75000 UZS
100 EGP26,319.50000 UZS
250 EGP65,798.75000 UZS
500 EGP131,597.50000 UZS
1000 EGP263,195.00000 UZS
2000 EGP526,390.00000 UZS
5000 EGP1,315,975.00000 UZS
10000 EGP2,631,950.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Egyptian Pound
1 UZS0.00380 EGP
5 UZS0.01900 EGP
10 UZS0.03799 EGP
20 UZS0.07599 EGP
50 UZS0.18997 EGP
100 UZS0.37995 EGP
250 UZS0.94987 EGP
500 UZS1.89973 EGP
1000 UZS3.79946 EGP
2000 UZS7.59892 EGP
5000 UZS18.99730 EGP
10000 UZS37.99460 EGP