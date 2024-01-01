1 Uzbekistan som to Egyptian pounds

Convert UZS to EGP at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = E£0.003805 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
UZS to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 UZS to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00380.0039
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00380.0038
Change-0.38%-0.78%
1 UZS to EGP stats

The performance of UZS to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0038 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0038. The change for UZS to EGP was -0.38.

The performance of UZS to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for UZS to EGP was -0.78.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0241.51.6320.93721.46
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0881.7971.9561.12325.719
1 USD0.9240.771184.0981.3861.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Egyptian Pound
1 UZS0.00381 EGP
5 UZS0.01903 EGP
10 UZS0.03805 EGP
20 UZS0.07610 EGP
50 UZS0.19025 EGP
100 UZS0.38051 EGP
250 UZS0.95126 EGP
500 UZS1.90253 EGP
1000 UZS3.80505 EGP
2000 UZS7.61010 EGP
5000 UZS19.02525 EGP
10000 UZS38.05050 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 EGP262.80900 UZS
5 EGP1,314.04500 UZS
10 EGP2,628.09000 UZS
20 EGP5,256.18000 UZS
50 EGP13,140.45000 UZS
100 EGP26,280.90000 UZS
250 EGP65,702.25000 UZS
500 EGP131,404.50000 UZS
1000 EGP262,809.00000 UZS
2000 EGP525,618.00000 UZS
5000 EGP1,314,045.00000 UZS
10000 EGP2,628,090.00000 UZS