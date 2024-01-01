10 Egyptian pounds to Tongan paʻangas

Convert EGP to TOP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = T$0.04833 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TOP
1 EGP to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04840.0494
Low0.04710.0471
Average0.04780.0479
Change2.16%-0.18%
View full history

1 EGP to TOP stats

The performance of EGP to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0484 and a 30 day low of 0.0471. This means the 30 day average was 0.0478. The change for EGP to TOP was 2.16.

The performance of EGP to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0494 and a 90 day low of 0.0471. This means the 90 day average was 0.0479. The change for EGP to TOP was -0.18.

Track market ratesView EGP to TOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3830.7711.50784.0763.67334.27
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62290.5413.95536.905
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7752.65524.772
1 GBP1.2961.2041.79311.953108.9884.76144.424

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 EGP0.04833 TOP
5 EGP0.24165 TOP
10 EGP0.48330 TOP
20 EGP0.96660 TOP
50 EGP2.41651 TOP
100 EGP4.83302 TOP
250 EGP12.08255 TOP
500 EGP24.16510 TOP
1000 EGP48.33020 TOP
2000 EGP96.66040 TOP
5000 EGP241.65100 TOP
10000 EGP483.30200 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Egyptian Pound
1 TOP20.69100 EGP
5 TOP103.45500 EGP
10 TOP206.91000 EGP
20 TOP413.82000 EGP
50 TOP1,034.55000 EGP
100 TOP2,069.10000 EGP
250 TOP5,172.75000 EGP
500 TOP10,345.50000 EGP
1000 TOP20,691.00000 EGP
2000 TOP41,382.00000 EGP
5000 TOP103,455.00000 EGP
10000 TOP206,910.00000 EGP