5,000 Egyptian pounds to Jamaican dollars

Convert EGP to JMD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = J$3.245 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 EGP to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.26683.2668
Low3.21523.1673
Average3.25023.2293
Change0.84%0.29%
1 EGP to JMD stats

The performance of EGP to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2668 and a 30 day low of 3.2152. This means the 30 day average was 3.2502. The change for EGP to JMD was 0.84.

The performance of EGP to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2668 and a 90 day low of 3.1673. This means the 90 day average was 3.2293. The change for EGP to JMD was 0.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 EGP3.24483 JMD
5 EGP16.22415 JMD
10 EGP32.44830 JMD
20 EGP64.89660 JMD
50 EGP162.24150 JMD
100 EGP324.48300 JMD
250 EGP811.20750 JMD
500 EGP1,622.41500 JMD
1000 EGP3,244.83000 JMD
2000 EGP6,489.66000 JMD
5000 EGP16,224.15000 JMD
10000 EGP32,448.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 JMD0.30818 EGP
5 JMD1.54092 EGP
10 JMD3.08183 EGP
20 JMD6.16366 EGP
50 JMD15.40915 EGP
100 JMD30.81830 EGP
250 JMD77.04575 EGP
500 JMD154.09150 EGP
1000 JMD308.18300 EGP
2000 JMD616.36600 EGP
5000 JMD1,540.91500 EGP
10000 JMD3,081.83000 EGP