5 Egyptian pounds to Hungarian forints

Convert EGP to HUF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Ft7.631 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 EGP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.63067.6306
Low7.23867.2079
Average7.49727.3970
Change4.47%1.97%
View full history

1 EGP to HUF stats

The performance of EGP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.6306 and a 30 day low of 7.2386. This means the 30 day average was 7.4972. The change for EGP to HUF was 4.47.

The performance of EGP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6306 and a 90 day low of 7.2079. This means the 90 day average was 7.3970. The change for EGP to HUF was 1.97.

Track market ratesView EGP to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3820.7711.50384.0773.67334.26
1 EUR1.07811.490.8311.6290.6473.9636.938
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8172.65724.782
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.114.76744.461

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hungarian Forint
1 EGP7.63145 HUF
5 EGP38.15725 HUF
10 EGP76.31450 HUF
20 EGP152.62900 HUF
50 EGP381.57250 HUF
100 EGP763.14500 HUF
250 EGP1,907.86250 HUF
500 EGP3,815.72500 HUF
1000 EGP7,631.45000 HUF
2000 EGP15,262.90000 HUF
5000 EGP38,157.25000 HUF
10000 EGP76,314.50000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Egyptian Pound
2000 HUF262.07400 EGP
5000 HUF655.18500 EGP
10000 HUF1,310.37000 EGP
15000 HUF1,965.55500 EGP
20000 HUF2,620.74000 EGP
30000 HUF3,931.11000 EGP
40000 HUF5,241.48000 EGP
50000 HUF6,551.85000 EGP
60000 HUF7,862.22000 EGP
100000 HUF13,103.70000 EGP
150000 HUF19,655.55000 EGP
200000 HUF26,207.40000 EGP