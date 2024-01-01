20 Algerian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DZD to XOF at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = CFA4.557 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
DZD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 DZD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.55664.5566
Low4.43204.3747
Average4.49614.4683
Change2.23%1.23%
1 DZD to XOF stats

The performance of DZD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5566 and a 30 day low of 4.4320. This means the 30 day average was 4.4961. The change for DZD to XOF was 2.23.

The performance of DZD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5566 and a 90 day low of 4.3747. This means the 90 day average was 4.4683. The change for DZD to XOF was 1.23.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DZD4.55664 XOF
5 DZD22.78320 XOF
10 DZD45.56640 XOF
20 DZD91.13280 XOF
50 DZD227.83200 XOF
100 DZD455.66400 XOF
250 DZD1,139.16000 XOF
500 DZD2,278.32000 XOF
1000 DZD4,556.64000 XOF
2000 DZD9,113.28000 XOF
5000 DZD22,783.20000 XOF
10000 DZD45,566.40000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Algerian Dinar
1 XOF0.21946 DZD
5 XOF1.09730 DZD
10 XOF2.19460 DZD
20 XOF4.38920 DZD
50 XOF10.97300 DZD
100 XOF21.94600 DZD
250 XOF54.86500 DZD
500 XOF109.73000 DZD
1000 XOF219.46000 DZD
2000 XOF438.92000 DZD
5000 XOF1,097.30000 DZD
10000 XOF2,194.60000 DZD