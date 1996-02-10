50 CFA francs BCEAO to Algerian dinars

Convert XOF to DZD at the real exchange rate

50 xof
10.96 dzd

CFA1.000 XOF = دج0.2192 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Algerian Dinar
1 XOF0.21921 DZD
5 XOF1.09603 DZD
10 XOF2.19205 DZD
20 XOF4.38410 DZD
50 XOF10.96025 DZD
100 XOF21.92050 DZD
250 XOF54.80125 DZD
500 XOF109.60250 DZD
1000 XOF219.20500 DZD
2000 XOF438.41000 DZD
5000 XOF1,096.02500 DZD
10000 XOF2,192.05000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DZD4.56194 XOF
5 DZD22.80970 XOF
10 DZD45.61940 XOF
20 DZD91.23880 XOF
50 DZD228.09700 XOF
100 DZD456.19400 XOF
250 DZD1,140.48500 XOF
500 DZD2,280.97000 XOF
1000 DZD4,561.94000 XOF
2000 DZD9,123.88000 XOF
5000 DZD22,809.70000 XOF
10000 DZD45,619.40000 XOF