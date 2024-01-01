2,000 Algerian dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert DZD to KES at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Ksh0.9682 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
DZD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KES
1 DZD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97600.9897
Low0.96640.9584
Average0.97110.9684
Change-0.57%-2.18%
1 DZD to KES stats

The performance of DZD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9760 and a 30 day low of 0.9664. This means the 30 day average was 0.9711. The change for DZD to KES was -0.57.

The performance of DZD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9897 and a 90 day low of 0.9584. This means the 90 day average was 0.9684. The change for DZD to KES was -2.18.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 DZD0.96818 KES
5 DZD4.84090 KES
10 DZD9.68179 KES
20 DZD19.36358 KES
50 DZD48.40895 KES
100 DZD96.81790 KES
250 DZD242.04475 KES
500 DZD484.08950 KES
1000 DZD968.17900 KES
2000 DZD1,936.35800 KES
5000 DZD4,840.89500 KES
10000 DZD9,681.79000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 KES1.03287 DZD
5 KES5.16435 DZD
10 KES10.32870 DZD
20 KES20.65740 DZD
50 KES51.64350 DZD
100 KES103.28700 DZD
250 KES258.21750 DZD
500 KES516.43500 DZD
1000 KES1,032.87000 DZD
2000 KES2,065.74000 DZD
5000 KES5,164.35000 DZD
10000 KES10,328.70000 DZD