250 Kenyan shillings to Algerian dinars

Convert KES to DZD at the real exchange rate

250 kes
217.45 dzd

1.00000 KES = 0.86979 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.32855793.1721.333650.910750.7856081.4787483.1186
1 SGD0.75271597.0211.003840.6855510.5913271.1130562.5634
1 NGN0.001260760.0016749810.001681410.001148290.0009904630.001864340.104793
1 CAD0.7498220.996176594.73810.6829290.5890661.1087962.3241

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 KES0.86979 DZD
5 KES4.34893 DZD
10 KES8.69786 DZD
20 KES17.39572 DZD
50 KES43.48930 DZD
100 KES86.97860 DZD
250 KES217.44650 DZD
500 KES434.89300 DZD
1000 KES869.78600 DZD
2000 KES1739.57200 DZD
5000 KES4348.93000 DZD
10000 KES8697.86000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 DZD1.14971 KES
5 DZD5.74855 KES
10 DZD11.49710 KES
20 DZD22.99420 KES
50 DZD57.48550 KES
100 DZD114.97100 KES
250 DZD287.42750 KES
500 DZD574.85500 KES
1000 DZD1149.71000 KES
2000 DZD2299.42000 KES
5000 DZD5748.55000 KES
10000 DZD11497.10000 KES