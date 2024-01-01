1 Algerian dinar to Israeli new sheqels

Convert DZD to ILS at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₪0.02842 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
DZD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 DZD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02870.0287
Low0.02790.0272
Average0.02830.0280
Change-0.65%3.69%
1 DZD to ILS stats

The performance of DZD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0287 and a 30 day low of 0.0279. This means the 30 day average was 0.0283. The change for DZD to ILS was -0.65.

The performance of DZD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0287 and a 90 day low of 0.0272. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for DZD to ILS was 3.69.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6541.491.6180.93621.492
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0331.7921.9461.12625.85
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.50.86819.933
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DZD0.02842 ILS
5 DZD0.14210 ILS
10 DZD0.28419 ILS
20 DZD0.56838 ILS
50 DZD1.42095 ILS
100 DZD2.84190 ILS
250 DZD7.10475 ILS
500 DZD14.20950 ILS
1000 DZD28.41900 ILS
2000 DZD56.83800 ILS
5000 DZD142.09500 ILS
10000 DZD284.19000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Algerian Dinar
1 ILS35.18770 DZD
5 ILS175.93850 DZD
10 ILS351.87700 DZD
20 ILS703.75400 DZD
50 ILS1,759.38500 DZD
100 ILS3,518.77000 DZD
250 ILS8,796.92500 DZD
500 ILS17,593.85000 DZD
1000 ILS35,187.70000 DZD
2000 ILS70,375.40000 DZD
5000 ILS175,938.50000 DZD
10000 ILS351,877.00000 DZD