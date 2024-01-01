1 Algerian dinar to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DZD to CNY at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ¥0.05355 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:09
Track the exchange rate

DZD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 DZD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05360.0540
Low0.05280.0528
Average0.05320.0534
Change0.57%-0.77%
1 DZD to CNY stats

The performance of DZD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0536 and a 30 day low of 0.0528. This means the 30 day average was 0.0532. The change for DZD to CNY was 0.57.

The performance of DZD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0540 and a 90 day low of 0.0528. This means the 90 day average was 0.0534. The change for DZD to CNY was -0.77.

How to convert Algerian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DZD0.05355 CNY
5 DZD0.26774 CNY
10 DZD0.53549 CNY
20 DZD1.07097 CNY
50 DZD2.67743 CNY
100 DZD5.35486 CNY
250 DZD13.38715 CNY
500 DZD26.77430 CNY
1000 DZD53.54860 CNY
2000 DZD107.09720 CNY
5000 DZD267.74300 CNY
10000 DZD535.48600 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Algerian Dinar
1 CNY18.67460 DZD
5 CNY93.37300 DZD
10 CNY186.74600 DZD
20 CNY373.49200 DZD
50 CNY933.73000 DZD
100 CNY1,867.46000 DZD
250 CNY4,668.65000 DZD
500 CNY9,337.30000 DZD
1000 CNY18,674.60000 DZD
2000 CNY37,349.20000 DZD
5000 CNY93,373.00000 DZD
10000 CNY186,746.00000 DZD