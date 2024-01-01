250 Dominican pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert DOP to LKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Sr4.870 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
DOP to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 DOP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.05645.1190
Low4.86594.8659
Average4.90534.9935
Change-3.68%-4.86%
1 DOP to LKR stats

The performance of DOP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0564 and a 30 day low of 4.8659. This means the 30 day average was 4.9053. The change for DOP to LKR was -3.68.

The performance of DOP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1190 and a 90 day low of 4.8659. This means the 90 day average was 4.9935. The change for DOP to LKR was -4.86.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DOP4.87011 LKR
5 DOP24.35055 LKR
10 DOP48.70110 LKR
20 DOP97.40220 LKR
50 DOP243.50550 LKR
100 DOP487.01100 LKR
250 DOP1,217.52750 LKR
500 DOP2,435.05500 LKR
1000 DOP4,870.11000 LKR
2000 DOP9,740.22000 LKR
5000 DOP24,350.55000 LKR
10000 DOP48,701.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 LKR0.20533 DOP
5 LKR1.02667 DOP
10 LKR2.05334 DOP
20 LKR4.10668 DOP
50 LKR10.26670 DOP
100 LKR20.53340 DOP
250 LKR51.33350 DOP
500 LKR102.66700 DOP
1000 LKR205.33400 DOP
2000 LKR410.66800 DOP
5000 LKR1,026.67000 DOP
10000 LKR2,053.34000 DOP