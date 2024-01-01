Convert LKR to DOP at the real exchange rate

10 Sri Lankan rupees to Dominican pesos

10 lkr
1.94 dop

Sr1.000 LKR = $0.1938 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3670.78983.421.5070.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0351.1020.6840.9912.687
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.7731.911.1841.7184.657
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 LKR0.19385 DOP
5 LKR0.96923 DOP
10 LKR1.93845 DOP
20 LKR3.87690 DOP
50 LKR9.69225 DOP
100 LKR19.38450 DOP
250 LKR48.46125 DOP
500 LKR96.92250 DOP
1000 LKR193.84500 DOP
2000 LKR387.69000 DOP
5000 LKR969.22500 DOP
10000 LKR1,938.45000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DOP5.15877 LKR
5 DOP25.79385 LKR
10 DOP51.58770 LKR
20 DOP103.17540 LKR
50 DOP257.93850 LKR
100 DOP515.87700 LKR
250 DOP1,289.69250 LKR
500 DOP2,579.38500 LKR
1000 DOP5,158.77000 LKR
2000 DOP10,317.54000 LKR
5000 DOP25,793.85000 LKR
10000 DOP51,587.70000 LKR