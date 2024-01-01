20 Dominican pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert DOP to BGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = лв0.03010 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
DOP to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 DOP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03010.0305
Low0.02910.0291
Average0.02960.0297
Change3.04%-1.10%
1 DOP to BGN stats

The performance of DOP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0301 and a 30 day low of 0.0291. This means the 30 day average was 0.0296. The change for DOP to BGN was 3.04.

The performance of DOP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0305 and a 90 day low of 0.0291. This means the 90 day average was 0.0297. The change for DOP to BGN was -1.10.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8081.4931.6180.93621.56
1 GBP1.20211.299109.1741.7951.9451.12625.921
1 USD0.9260.77184.0741.3821.4980.86719.961
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

How to convert Dominican pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 DOP0.03010 BGN
5 DOP0.15048 BGN
10 DOP0.30096 BGN
20 DOP0.60192 BGN
50 DOP1.50481 BGN
100 DOP3.00962 BGN
250 DOP7.52405 BGN
500 DOP15.04810 BGN
1000 DOP30.09620 BGN
2000 DOP60.19240 BGN
5000 DOP150.48100 BGN
10000 DOP300.96200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Dominican Peso
1 BGN33.22680 DOP
5 BGN166.13400 DOP
10 BGN332.26800 DOP
20 BGN664.53600 DOP
50 BGN1,661.34000 DOP
100 BGN3,322.68000 DOP
250 BGN8,306.70000 DOP
500 BGN16,613.40000 DOP
1000 BGN33,226.80000 DOP
2000 BGN66,453.60000 DOP
5000 BGN166,134.00000 DOP
10000 BGN332,268.00000 DOP