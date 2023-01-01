1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Uzbekistan soms

Convert CNY to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,717,350 uzs

1.00000 CNY = 1717.35000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uzbekistan Som
1 CNY1717.35000 UZS
5 CNY8586.75000 UZS
10 CNY17173.50000 UZS
20 CNY34347.00000 UZS
50 CNY85867.50000 UZS
100 CNY171735.00000 UZS
250 CNY429337.50000 UZS
500 CNY858675.00000 UZS
1000 CNY1717350.00000 UZS
2000 CNY3434700.00000 UZS
5000 CNY8586750.00000 UZS
10000 CNY17173500.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UZS0.00058 CNY
5 UZS0.00291 CNY
10 UZS0.00582 CNY
20 UZS0.01165 CNY
50 UZS0.02911 CNY
100 UZS0.05823 CNY
250 UZS0.14557 CNY
500 UZS0.29115 CNY
1000 UZS0.58229 CNY
2000 UZS1.16459 CNY
5000 UZS2.91147 CNY
10000 UZS5.82293 CNY