10 Uzbekistan soms to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert UZS to CNY at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ¥0.0005552 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
UZS to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 UZS to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00060.0006
Change0.67%-3.48%
1 UZS to CNY stats

The performance of UZS to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for UZS to CNY was 0.67.

The performance of UZS to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for UZS to CNY was -3.48.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0291.51.6320.93721.459
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0921.7971.9561.12325.717
1 USD0.9240.771184.0951.3851.5080.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UZS0.00056 CNY
5 UZS0.00278 CNY
10 UZS0.00555 CNY
20 UZS0.01110 CNY
50 UZS0.02776 CNY
100 UZS0.05552 CNY
250 UZS0.13880 CNY
500 UZS0.27761 CNY
1000 UZS0.55521 CNY
2000 UZS1.11042 CNY
5000 UZS2.77606 CNY
10000 UZS5.55211 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uzbekistan Som
1 CNY1,801.12000 UZS
5 CNY9,005.60000 UZS
10 CNY18,011.20000 UZS
20 CNY36,022.40000 UZS
50 CNY90,056.00000 UZS
100 CNY180,112.00000 UZS
250 CNY450,280.00000 UZS
500 CNY900,560.00000 UZS
1000 CNY1,801,120.00000 UZS
2000 CNY3,602,240.00000 UZS
5000 CNY9,005,600.00000 UZS
10000 CNY18,011,200.00000 UZS