500 Chinese yuan rmb to Laotian kips

Convert CNY to LAK at the real exchange rate

500 cny
1,445,415 lak

1.00000 CNY = 2890.83000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Laotian kips

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Laotian Kip
1 CNY2890.83000 LAK
5 CNY14454.15000 LAK
10 CNY28908.30000 LAK
20 CNY57816.60000 LAK
50 CNY144541.50000 LAK
100 CNY289083.00000 LAK
250 CNY722707.50000 LAK
500 CNY1445415.00000 LAK
1000 CNY2890830.00000 LAK
2000 CNY5781660.00000 LAK
5000 CNY14454150.00000 LAK
10000 CNY28908300.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LAK0.00035 CNY
5 LAK0.00173 CNY
10 LAK0.00346 CNY
20 LAK0.00692 CNY
50 LAK0.01730 CNY
100 LAK0.03459 CNY
250 LAK0.08648 CNY
500 LAK0.17296 CNY
1000 LAK0.34592 CNY
2000 LAK0.69184 CNY
5000 LAK1.72961 CNY
10000 LAK3.45921 CNY