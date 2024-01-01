Convert LAK to CNY at the real exchange rate

5,000 Laotian kips to Chinese yuan rmb

5,000 lak
1.65 cny

₭1.000 LAK = ¥0.0003304 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LAK0.00033 CNY
5 LAK0.00165 CNY
10 LAK0.00330 CNY
20 LAK0.00661 CNY
50 LAK0.01652 CNY
100 LAK0.03304 CNY
250 LAK0.08259 CNY
500 LAK0.16518 CNY
1000 LAK0.33036 CNY
2000 LAK0.66071 CNY
5000 LAK1.65178 CNY
10000 LAK3.30357 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Laotian Kip
1 CNY3,027.03000 LAK
5 CNY15,135.15000 LAK
10 CNY30,270.30000 LAK
20 CNY60,540.60000 LAK
50 CNY151,351.50000 LAK
100 CNY302,703.00000 LAK
250 CNY756,757.50000 LAK
500 CNY1,513,515.00000 LAK
1000 CNY3,027,030.00000 LAK
2000 CNY6,054,060.00000 LAK
5000 CNY15,135,150.00000 LAK
10000 CNY30,270,300.00000 LAK