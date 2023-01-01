10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Gibraltar pounds

Convert CNY to GIP at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
1,107.73 gip

1.00000 CNY = 0.11077 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gibraltar Pound
1 CNY0.11077 GIP
5 CNY0.55386 GIP
10 CNY1.10773 GIP
20 CNY2.21546 GIP
50 CNY5.53865 GIP
100 CNY11.07730 GIP
250 CNY27.69325 GIP
500 CNY55.38650 GIP
1000 CNY110.77300 GIP
2000 CNY221.54600 GIP
5000 CNY553.86500 GIP
10000 CNY1107.73000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GIP9.02749 CNY
5 GIP45.13745 CNY
10 GIP90.27490 CNY
20 GIP180.54980 CNY
50 GIP451.37450 CNY
100 GIP902.74900 CNY
250 GIP2256.87250 CNY
500 GIP4513.74500 CNY
1000 GIP9027.49000 CNY
2000 GIP18054.98000 CNY
5000 GIP45137.45000 CNY
10000 GIP90274.90000 CNY