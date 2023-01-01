1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Lebanese pounds

Convert BTN to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
180,264 lbp

1.00000 BTN = 180.26400 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Lebanese Pound
1 BTN180.26400 LBP
5 BTN901.32000 LBP
10 BTN1802.64000 LBP
20 BTN3605.28000 LBP
50 BTN9013.20000 LBP
100 BTN18026.40000 LBP
250 BTN45066.00000 LBP
500 BTN90132.00000 LBP
1000 BTN180264.00000 LBP
2000 BTN360528.00000 LBP
5000 BTN901320.00000 LBP
10000 BTN1802640.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LBP0.00555 BTN
5 LBP0.02774 BTN
10 LBP0.05547 BTN
20 LBP0.11095 BTN
50 LBP0.27737 BTN
100 LBP0.55474 BTN
250 LBP1.38685 BTN
500 LBP2.77371 BTN
1000 LBP5.54741 BTN
2000 LBP11.09482 BTN
5000 LBP27.73705 BTN
10000 LBP55.47410 BTN