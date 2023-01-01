100 Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas

Convert BTN to BWP at the real exchange rate

100 btn
16.32 bwp

1.00000 BTN = 0.16318 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Botswanan Pula
1 BTN0.16318 BWP
5 BTN0.81589 BWP
10 BTN1.63179 BWP
20 BTN3.26358 BWP
50 BTN8.15895 BWP
100 BTN16.31790 BWP
250 BTN40.79475 BWP
500 BTN81.58950 BWP
1000 BTN163.17900 BWP
2000 BTN326.35800 BWP
5000 BTN815.89500 BWP
10000 BTN1631.79000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BWP6.12825 BTN
5 BWP30.64125 BTN
10 BWP61.28250 BTN
20 BWP122.56500 BTN
50 BWP306.41250 BTN
100 BWP612.82500 BTN
250 BWP1532.06250 BTN
500 BWP3064.12500 BTN
1000 BWP6128.25000 BTN
2000 BWP12256.50000 BTN
5000 BWP30641.25000 BTN
10000 BWP61282.50000 BTN