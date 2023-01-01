1 Bahamian dollar to Fijian dollars

Convert BSD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
2.24 fjd

1.00000 BSD = 2.23764 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5204583.4321.35841.633721.3421519.00070.796908
1 AUD0.6577154.87320.893421.07450.88273212.49680.524126
1 INR0.01198580.018223810.01628150.01958150.01608680.2277390.00955159
1 CAD0.736161.1192961.419311.202680.98803713.98760.586652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BSD2.23764 FJD
5 BSD11.18820 FJD
10 BSD22.37640 FJD
20 BSD44.75280 FJD
50 BSD111.88200 FJD
100 BSD223.76400 FJD
250 BSD559.41000 FJD
500 BSD1118.82000 FJD
1000 BSD2237.64000 FJD
2000 BSD4475.28000 FJD
5000 BSD11188.20000 FJD
10000 BSD22376.40000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 FJD0.44690 BSD
5 FJD2.23450 BSD
10 FJD4.46900 BSD
20 FJD8.93800 BSD
50 FJD22.34500 BSD
100 FJD44.69000 BSD
250 FJD111.72500 BSD
500 FJD223.45000 BSD
1000 FJD446.90000 BSD
2000 FJD893.80000 BSD
5000 FJD2234.50000 BSD
10000 FJD4469.00000 BSD