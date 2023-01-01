Bahamian dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert BSD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bsd
402,719 amd

1.00000 BSD = 402.71900 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5411983.2411.3741.66751.3476518.33390.805088
1 AUD0.64885154.01090.891521.081960.87442311.8960.522381
1 INR0.01201330.018514810.01650630.02003220.01618970.2202510.00967177
1 CAD0.7278021.1216860.58311.213610.98082213.34340.585945

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BSD402.71900 AMD
5 BSD2013.59500 AMD
10 BSD4027.19000 AMD
20 BSD8054.38000 AMD
50 BSD20135.95000 AMD
100 BSD40271.90000 AMD
250 BSD100679.75000 AMD
500 BSD201359.50000 AMD
1000 BSD402719.00000 AMD
2000 BSD805438.00000 AMD
5000 BSD2013595.00000 AMD
10000 BSD4027190.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bahamian Dollar
1 AMD0.00248 BSD
5 AMD0.01242 BSD
10 AMD0.02483 BSD
20 AMD0.04966 BSD
50 AMD0.12416 BSD
100 AMD0.24831 BSD
250 AMD0.62078 BSD
500 AMD1.24156 BSD
1000 AMD2.48312 BSD
2000 AMD4.96624 BSD
5000 AMD12.41560 BSD
10000 AMD24.83120 BSD