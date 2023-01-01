1 thousand Bermudan dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert BMD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
1,642.71 nzd

1.00000 BMD = 1.64271 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BMD1.64271 NZD
5 BMD8.21355 NZD
10 BMD16.42710 NZD
20 BMD32.85420 NZD
50 BMD82.13550 NZD
100 BMD164.27100 NZD
250 BMD410.67750 NZD
500 BMD821.35500 NZD
1000 BMD1642.71000 NZD
2000 BMD3285.42000 NZD
5000 BMD8213.55000 NZD
10000 BMD16427.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 NZD0.60875 BMD
5 NZD3.04375 BMD
10 NZD6.08750 BMD
20 NZD12.17500 BMD
50 NZD30.43750 BMD
100 NZD60.87500 BMD
250 NZD152.18750 BMD
500 NZD304.37500 BMD
1000 NZD608.75000 BMD
2000 NZD1217.50000 BMD
5000 NZD3043.75000 BMD
10000 NZD6087.50000 BMD