1000 bhd
292260 xpf

1.00000 BHD = 292.26000 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24750.922151.6719618.313844.0631.37281.34905
1 INR0.012012410.01107740.02008420.21998310.13920.01649060.0162053
1 EUR1.084490.273611.8130719.8586915.3021.488661.46291
1 NZD0.598149.79030.551549110.953504.8340.8210720.806867

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFP Franc
1 BHD292.26000 XPF
5 BHD1461.30000 XPF
10 BHD2922.60000 XPF
20 BHD5845.20000 XPF
50 BHD14613.00000 XPF
100 BHD29226.00000 XPF
250 BHD73065.00000 XPF
500 BHD146130.00000 XPF
1000 BHD292260.00000 XPF
2000 BHD584520.00000 XPF
5000 BHD1461300.00000 XPF
10000 BHD2922600.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 XPF0.00342 BHD
5 XPF0.01711 BHD
10 XPF0.03422 BHD
20 XPF0.06843 BHD
50 XPF0.17108 BHD
100 XPF0.34216 BHD
250 XPF0.85540 BHD
500 XPF1.71080 BHD
1000 XPF3.42161 BHD
2000 XPF6.84322 BHD
5000 XPF17.10805 BHD
10000 XPF34.21610 BHD