50 CFP francs to Bahraini dinars

Convert XPF to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 xpf
0.174 bhd

1.00000 XPF = 0.00349 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3279518.58610.9125583.03730.7837911.485771.33465
1 SGD0.75304113.99610.68717562.53040.5902261.118851.00505
1 ZAR0.05380380.071448610.04909764.467710.04217080.079940.071809
1 EUR1.095851.4552320.3676190.99640.8588951.628191.46258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 XPF0.00349 BHD
5 XPF0.01743 BHD
10 XPF0.03485 BHD
20 XPF0.06970 BHD
50 XPF0.17426 BHD
100 XPF0.34852 BHD
250 XPF0.87131 BHD
500 XPF1.74262 BHD
1000 XPF3.48523 BHD
2000 XPF6.97046 BHD
5000 XPF17.42615 BHD
10000 XPF34.85230 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFP Franc
1 BHD286.92500 XPF
5 BHD1434.62500 XPF
10 BHD2869.25000 XPF
20 BHD5738.50000 XPF
50 BHD14346.25000 XPF
100 BHD28692.50000 XPF
250 BHD71731.25000 XPF
500 BHD143462.50000 XPF
1000 BHD286925.00000 XPF
2000 BHD573850.00000 XPF
5000 BHD1434625.00000 XPF
10000 BHD2869250.00000 XPF